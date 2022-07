A former West Linn Police sergeant was convicted of first-degree official misconduct for being involved in the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser back in 2017. Tony Reeves pleaded no contest to the charge on Wednesday, July 20. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 85 hours of community service, and 15 hours of cultural diversity and sensitivity education.

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO