7 Indoor Things To Do Today To Beat the Heat in New York

Electronics are awesome when they're new. Unfortunately these days, they're often outdated quickly. So where do you take them when you upgrade?. How many times has this happened to you? You spend a ridiculous amount of money on a piece of electronic equipment and when you get it, you love it. Then just a couple months later, a new one comes out that does even more than the first one did. So you go out and get the new one. The old one goes in the garage in a box or on the floor and it just sits there taking up space. You don't want to get rid of it because it cost you so much when you first got it. So instead of selling it right away, it sits in your garage taking up space until it's totally useless.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO