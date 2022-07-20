Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer

IGN's Amelia Emberwing and Kat Bailey breakdown Gotham Knights' SDCC, which gave the spotlight to the playable character Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Emberwing notes how excited she is for Gotham Knights to explore and honor "all different versions" of Batgirl and how the game will focus on the familiar dynamic of the Batfamily as they save Gotham City and cope with the loss of the.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will feature a major crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks that will mix the worlds of live-action and animation. Paramount+ announced the news during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con and Strange New Worlds' star Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, revealed that Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler will join the U.S.S. Enterprise in this special episode.
Shazam: Fury of the Gods has finally received a first full trailer, showing the next adventure of Zachary Levi's Shazam and his superpowered family. Revealed as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the trailer begins with Shazam doubting his role in the DCEU and as a superhero while also saying he feels like a fraud when compared to the other heroes like Batman, Aquaman, and The Flash.
Shown at San Diego Comic Con today, a new trailer for upcoming Middle-earth series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showed us the creation of a Balrog, among other things. You'll remember the Balrog from The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring – a fiery...
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Story Trailer. Learn more about the story of The Dragoness: Command of the Flame in this trailer for the upcoming game that mixes HOMM-like exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategic combat, with a rogue-lite twist. In ancient times the kingdom of Drairthir peninsula was...
After much speculation, the MCU officially has its Sub-Mariner. During today's Marvel Studios panel, Sub-Mariner -- better-known as Namor McKenzie -- was officially confirmed to be played by Tenoch Huerta. The character will make their debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will close MCU Phase 4. First created back...
More information about The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming story-driven horror from Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space, who is joined by voice talents Karen Fukuhara and Sam Witwer in a conversation with IGN host Max Schofield (no relation!) at our SDCC 2022 stage to talk about the developing game and how the setting of the planet Callisto plays into the story.
We were in the The House of the Dragon panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and got a look at an Exclusive Extended Trailer for the show. Alex Stedman breaks down what was new in the trailer, what George R.R. Martin had to say about the show's quality, its treatment of women and how many dragons are in it! IT'S MORE THAN TEN!
Marvel has revealed some of its plans for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Studios panel, we learned that Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic Four, and end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel also confirmed that the end of Phase 6 will complete the MCU's second saga, which is now officially called The Multiverse Saga.
Star Trek legends Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden stop by the IGN SDCC stage to chat with hosts Scott Collura and Narz about Picard Season 3 and both teased some upcoming tension between the members of the Enterprise E crew members from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Plus, does Dr. Crusher still have a good relationship with Wesley? Stewart and McFadden provide new insight into their classic characters.
William Shatner Analyzes Paul Wesley’s Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | San Diego Comic Con 2022. Legendary actor William Shatner takes a look at the new Captain Kirk, Paul Wesley who plays the character in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. How does Wesley's performance stack up to the original? Shatner analyzes the new Kirk's performance.
It's the 40th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan and what better way to celebrate than with a Star Trek x Cool Haus team up for the coolest ice cream truck in the galaxy! Ben and Jeffery are on hand to check out the truck and even taste the delicious Wrath of P'Khan ice cream sandwich!
Bandai went all-out with their Dragon Ball collectibles at this year's Comic-Con. IGN took a tour of Bandai's outdoor display, where we got a first-hand look at the many new Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super figures in the pipeline, as well as this year's convention-exclusive figures. All this, and we came face-to-face with a massive statue of Great Ape Vegeta.
Detroit: Become Human is getting a manga adaptation in Japan with a story set in Tokyo at the same time period as the game. As reported by Famitsu, Detroit: Become Human: Tokyo Stories is being written by Saruwatari Kazami and drawn by Moto Sumida. The story follows an android idol known as Reina and, like the game before it, explores what happens when these robots gain independent thoughts and feelings.
A host of Marvel Cinematic Universe content is headed to Disney Plus and theaters in 2023 and 2024 as Phase 4 concludes and Phase 5 gets underway. That includes Marvel's Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, and the newly-renamed Agatha: Coven of Chaos, all of which received narrowed release dates during San Diego Comic-Con.
San Diego Comic-Con is just getting underway, but already Paramount dropped the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This new live-action movie looks to be delving deep into D&D lore, if the various Easter eggs and hidden references are any indication. From iconic creatures to familiar magical...
