ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Strikers: Galactic Soccer - Announcement Trailer. Check out the announcement trailer for...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Batgirl Gets the Spotlight in Gotham Knights Panel

IGN's Amelia Emberwing and Kat Bailey breakdown Gotham Knights' SDCC, which gave the spotlight to the playable character Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Emberwing notes how excited she is for Gotham Knights to explore and honor "all different versions" of Batgirl and how the game will focus on the familiar dynamic of the Batfamily as they save Gotham City and cope with the loss of the.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 to Feature a Live-Action/Animation Crossover With Lower Decks

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will feature a major crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks that will mix the worlds of live-action and animation. Paramount+ announced the news during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con and Strange New Worlds' star Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, revealed that Tawny Newsome's Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid's Ensign Brad Boimler will join the U.S.S. Enterprise in this special episode.
TV SERIES
IGN

Shazam: Fury of the Gods Gets Its First Full Trailer

Shazam: Fury of the Gods has finally received a first full trailer, showing the next adventure of Zachary Levi's Shazam and his superpowered family. Revealed as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the trailer begins with Shazam doubting his role in the DCEU and as a superhero while also saying he feels like a fraud when compared to the other heroes like Batman, Aquaman, and The Flash.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galactic#Strikers#Earth#Video Game
IGN

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Story Trailer. Learn more about the story of The Dragoness: Command of the Flame in this trailer for the upcoming game that mixes HOMM-like exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategic combat, with a rogue-lite twist. In ancient times the kingdom of Drairthir peninsula was...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tenoch Huerta Confirmed To Play Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After much speculation, the MCU officially has its Sub-Mariner. During today's Marvel Studios panel, Sub-Mariner -- better-known as Namor McKenzie -- was officially confirmed to be played by Tenoch Huerta. The character will make their debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will close MCU Phase 4. First created back...
MOVIES
IGN

Walkthrough

Before we move on though, let's quickly cover some aspects of this guide worth noting before jumping in:. Everything optional that I recommend completing will be marked with an "optional" sub-heading in the guide. If you want to skip it, scroll down to the next heading that doesn't include the "optional" sub-heading to continue the main story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead Space Creator Returns to Space Horror With The Callisto Protocol | San Diego Comic Con 2022

More information about The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming story-driven horror from Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space, who is joined by voice talents Karen Fukuhara and Sam Witwer in a conversation with IGN host Max Schofield (no relation!) at our SDCC 2022 stage to talk about the developing game and how the setting of the planet Callisto plays into the story.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Soccer
IGN

MCU Phase 6 Will Begin With Fantastic Four, End With Avengers The Kang Dynasty and Avengers Secret Wars

Marvel has revealed some of its plans for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Studios panel, we learned that Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic Four, and end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel also confirmed that the end of Phase 6 will complete the MCU's second saga, which is now officially called The Multiverse Saga.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's tactical tinkering is giving England the edge at Euro 2022… her second-half substitutions and formation changes made the difference against Spain as she outsmarted Jorge Vilda

Even in the euphoric aftermath, Sarina Wiegman was fixing on the small detail, trying to be precisely sure of the question she was being asked to answer. It had been put to her in the post-match press conference room that the BBC’s decision to delay the News at Ten until the conclusion of England’s quarter-final against Spain perhaps proved the nation was finally cottoning on to her team.
SOCCER
IGN

Picard: Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden Tease TNG Crew Tension | San Diego Comic Con 2022

Star Trek legends Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden stop by the IGN SDCC stage to chat with hosts Scott Collura and Narz about Picard Season 3 and both teased some upcoming tension between the members of the Enterprise E crew members from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Plus, does Dr. Crusher still have a good relationship with Wesley? Stewart and McFadden provide new insight into their classic characters.
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

William Shatner Analyzes Paul Wesley’s Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | San Diego Comic Con 2022. Legendary actor William Shatner takes a look at the new Captain Kirk, Paul Wesley who plays the character in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. How does Wesley's performance stack up to the original? Shatner analyzes the new Kirk's performance.
MOVIES
IGN

Bandai's Dragon Ball Exhibition Features a Massive Great Ape Vegeta Statue - Comic-Con 2022

Bandai went all-out with their Dragon Ball collectibles at this year's Comic-Con. IGN took a tour of Bandai's outdoor display, where we got a first-hand look at the many new Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super figures in the pipeline, as well as this year's convention-exclusive figures. All this, and we came face-to-face with a massive statue of Great Ape Vegeta.
COMICS
IGN

Afflicted Shell

Afflicted Shell is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Shell, and which monsters drop Afflicted Shell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Shell Guide. Find Afflicted Shell in Sunbreak by completing certain...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Detroit: Become Human is Becoming a Manga

Detroit: Become Human is getting a manga adaptation in Japan with a story set in Tokyo at the same time period as the game. As reported by Famitsu, Detroit: Become Human: Tokyo Stories is being written by Saruwatari Kazami and drawn by Moto Sumida. The story follows an android idol known as Reina and, like the game before it, explores what happens when these robots gain independent thoughts and feelings.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy