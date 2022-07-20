Star Strikers: Galactic Soccer

We were in the The House of the Dragon panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and got a look at an Exclusive Extended Trailer for the show. Alex Stedman breaks down what was new in the trailer, what George R.R. Martin had to say about the show's quality, its treatment of women and how many dragons are in it! IT'S MORE THAN TEN!

