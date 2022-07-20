ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

5 Ways to Consolidate Credit Card Debt

By Beverly Harzog
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have debt on several credit cards, credit card debt consolidation is a strategy that can help you get your financial life under control. In fact, consolidating credit card debt can ease your stress in two ways. First, you'll be making one payment a month instead of four or five....

money.usnews.com

Money

Millions of Credit Scores May Get an Automatic Boost Starting Today

Starting Friday, the three largest credit bureaus are overhauling how medical debt affects your credit. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are automatically removing a significant portion of medical debt that plagues the credit reports of tens of millions of Americans. The credit bureaus first announced the reform in March amid regulatory pressure from the federal government's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The initial round of changes are in effect as of Friday, with more changes slated for next year.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

If Your Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven, What Happens to Your Credit Score? Here's What to Know

With more than one in five families holding student loans -- according to the most recent numbers from the Federal Reserve -- a proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to forgive some portion of higher-education debt could help the finances of a lot of people. And while removing debt from your balance sheet may be a good thing for you and your monthly budget in the long term, it might have an unexpected effect on your credit score in the short term.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Americans lose confidence in paying credit card bills

Inflation is eating away at Americans’ financial security. The share of Americans who weren’t confident they could pay their credit card balance in full hit its lowest point since 2018, according to LendingTree’s survey of 1,466 credit cardholders conducted in June. Just 53% of cardholders said they...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

4 student loan forgiveness options

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Student...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Penalties for withdrawing money from your 401(k) early

A 401(k) plan can play a key role in your retirement income, especially if you resist the urge to withdraw from it early (before age 59 ½). However, you may need a lump sum of cash at some point in your life - such as to cover a medical emergency or the down payment on a house.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Should You Save or Pay Down Debt to Prepare for a Recession?

A recession can wreak havoc on your finances. So it’s understandable if you’re worried by recent headlines. Economists are increasingly pessimistic, with those polled for Bankrate’s Second-Quarter Economic Indicator putting the odds of a recession at 52% in the next 12 to 18 months. If you’re worried...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

Do These 7 Things Now If You Have $10,000 in Credit Card Debt

While you might not feel like you’d ever be $10,000 in credit card debt, it can happen more easily than you think. Consistent overspending can obviously take you there over time, but if you lose your job or face an unexpected medical expense, you can quickly run up a $10,000 tab as well. Since credit card interest rates are often 15% per year or more, that $10,000 can double again in no time at all.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Survey Reveals That If Debt Was Forgiven, Millennials Would Buy Homes

Buying a home is becoming increasingly difficult due to a slew of factors, including soaring inflation, higher mortgage rates and a limited housing inventory. But there are additional challenges for certain would-be homebuyers, including paying off student loans, which is making many millennial Americans delay or reconsider homeownership. In fact, a new survey found that 69.9% of millennial borrowers polled who intended to buy their first home in the next four to nine years said they believe they could shorten that timeline with student loan forgiveness (to one to three years).
REAL ESTATE
thebossmagazine.com

Installment Loans At Greendayonline.Com

Major life events such as buying a house or financing an automobile are best funded through installment loans. Large purchases can be stretched out over a six-month to a 30-year period with installment plans. Installment loans aren’t always the best option for major purchases like a house. As with any...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Mortgage Rates on July 21, 2022: Rates Climb

A number of principal mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. Average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to climb throughout...
BUSINESS
CNET

Why the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait

Though I spent six months on the waitlist for the X1 Card*, the wait paid off. The X1 Card offers a host of enticing features unlike any other credit card on the market. The security, rewards and credit-building opportunities with this card are unmatched. You have to request an invite...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Associated Press

In your debt: 3 times debt can be a helpful tool

In some corners of the personal finance advice world, getting into debt is just about the worst thing you can do. And yes, some forms of debt — particularly those that charge high interest rates — can keep you locked in a cycle of owing money for years. Still, there are times where taking on debt serves a purpose in your overall financial picture. Debt isn’t always bad, though there is always a risk of getting in over your head. It’s simply a tool you can use to afford a very large purchase without draining your savings. “I think it’s so important for people to not be afraid of debt, but instead to look at it as something you can use to your advantage,” says Kara Duckworth, a certified financial planner and managing director of client experience at Mercer Advisors. Here are a few examples of when the ability to borrow money can come in handy.
PERSONAL FINANCE

