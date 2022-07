England fast bowler Olly Stone will join Nottinghamshire at the end of the season, Warwickshire have confirmed.The 28-year-old has not featured for the England Test side this summer as he looks to build up fitness following a string of injury issues.Stone helped Warwickshire to the LV County Championship title last year, after joining from Northamptonshire in 2016.He has signed a three-year deal at Trent Bridge, having so far taken 124 wickets across all formats of the game for the Bears.Stone made his England Test debut in 2019, a year on from his ODI bow.He said: “I will always be grateful...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO