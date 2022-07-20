ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon vs. Georgia season-opener officially sold out

By Jarrid Denney about 7 hours
Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All eyes will be on Atlanta on Sept. 3 when Oregon and Georgia face off in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The showdown between the Ducks and Bulldogs is one of the more highly-anticipated games on the Week 1 slate and it will be played in front of a packed house. On Wednesday, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl announced that tickets have sold out a month and a half before the game is due to kick off.

“This has already proven to be one of the toughest tickets we’ve ever seen for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said. “You have the defending National Champions squaring off with arguably the most successful Pac-12 team in the CFP era. With two passionate fan bases and the best neutral-site matchup on opening weekend, it’s no surprise we’ve seen such a strong demand for tickets.”

First-year Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will begin his tenure with the Ducks against the program he helped lead to a national championship last season. Lanning was the defensive coordinator of a historically successful Bulldogs defense that stymied Alabama and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young in the national championship game on Jan. 10.

Now, he will be tasked with trying to slow down a Georgia team that is still stacked with immense talent on both sides of the ball.

Oregon is coming off an underwhelming 10-4 season that featured three losses in its final four games. Last season’s schedule also featured a marquee matchup early in the year when Oregon traveled to face No. 2 Ohio State and upset the Buckeyes at The Horseshoe by a score of 35-28.

The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 3 and will air on ABC.

