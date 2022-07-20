Dabo Swinney breaks down loaded Clemson quarterback room

Many other college football programs would gladly take what was perceived as a “down” year for Clemson in 2021. But for the Tigers, their uncharacteristic season was considered a disappointment because the standards are so high for Dabo Swinney’s program that had won six straight ACC Championships and been to the College Football Playoff six years in a row until both of those streaks were snapped last season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO