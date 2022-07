AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two people wanted for a theft at an Augusta church. According to the sheriff's office, the subjects pictured in this article were caught on camera July 21 during a theft at Southern Methodist Church on Johns Rd. They were seen driving a Chevrolet SUV.

