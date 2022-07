San Diego Comic-Con has given us another look at Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it is... good? While the world of IP-driven properties has to work harder these days to get any of us purely excited, The Rings of Power’s latest trailer was bursting with glimpses into J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that felt thrilling and tactile, a return to a Middle-earth we could reach out and touch.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO