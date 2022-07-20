ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 2023 should be a much better year to need a QB in the NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We knew long before the 2021 NFL draft that it would have a loaded class at the game’s most important position.

There was long-destined No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, and another potential superstar in Justin Fields, who could have easily gone No. 1 in most other draft classes. By the time that draft rolled around, we had a promising late-bloomer in Zach Wilson, a sky-high-ceiling playmaker in Trey Lance, and a pro-ready field general in Mac Jones.

All five of those passers would be selected among the top 15 picks in that draft, and most of them made an immediate impact in their rookie seasons.

Fast forward to the 2022 draft, and the complete opposite scenario unfolded. Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board, and he waited until the No. 20 pick. The next passer wasn’t selected until Desmond Ridder heard his name called halfway through the third round. While the 2021 group had five quarterbacks taken in the top 15 picks, only six signal-callers were selected before the seventh round in this year’s draft.

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

So, what does 2023 have in store for the quarterback-needy teams in the NFL?

For starters, a pair of should-be stars at the top, both of whom should make a strong case for the No. 1 overall pick. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has all the makings of a surefire No. 1 pick, while Alabama’s Heisman-winning Bryce Young checks all the same boxes except for the ideal size/frame.

Things get a bit more muddy after those two names, but next year’s class is loaded with promising talent that could easily rise up the board, depending on how the 2022 college football season plays out.

(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

There’s a long list of names that have been scattered across early mock drafts this offseason: Kentucky’s Will Levis, Washington State’s Cam Ward, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke have all been staples in most first-round projections up to this point. Other names like BYU’s Jaren Hall and North Carolina State’s Devin Leary have also been mentioned at times.

All of those quarterbacks have some level of wild-card potential, with tons of talent, but their own unique reasons to wonder whether or not they’ll be able to reach their lofty individual ceilings. Even so, it’s impossible to ignore that when they were at their best last season, they all looked like first-round material.

If your favorite NFL team needed a quarterback in the 2022 draft, but decided to punt on a fairly weak class and wait for this year’s group, it won’t be surprising if that turns out to be a wise move. Obviously, draft stock seems to change on a weekly basis (both in-season and out, and especially with quarterbacks), but there’s plenty to be excited about in this next crop of top passers.

