FREE produce shares to interested WIC families

There’s nothing better than summertime in Durango, Colorado! Whether you're most interested in exploring downtown mainstreet or finding the nearest lake or river to cool off in this summer to escape the heat, hitting the trails and exploring at least ONE of these awesome hikes is an absolute must. Even if you’re a hard-core hiker, or you just want to dip a toe into adventuring the Durango mountains surrounding our town, these top 10 hiking trails in Durango are all relatively moderate and easily conquered by anyone!

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO