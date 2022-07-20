ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

FREE produce shares to interested WIC families

By normvance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SJBPH WIC office in Pagosa Springs has partnered with Nourish Colorado and...

dailyadvent.com

Meet Deven Meininger of The Durango Team

Featured Broker The Durango Team Deven Meininger of The Durango Team ABOUT Deven is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about Durango and La Plata County real estate and, as your Broker, you’ll experience honest communication, integrity and respect, and years of marketing experience. Deven understands that buying and/or selling a home can be one...
Montezuma Local News

New Building May Soon Appear in Downtown Mancos

The Mancos Common Press board of directors hopes to build a new workshop in a long-vacant lot next to the old Mancos Times newspaper building, and while they're at it, they plan to build three affordable-housing units on top. This story is sponsored by Keesee Motors and the law firm of Downs, McDonough, Cowan and Foley
MANCOS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado man hiking 486 miles for his grandmother

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old house painter from Colorado Springs made it his mission this summer to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and funds to find a cure. Allan Harper is also a long-distance hiker and is making the 486-mile trek from Denver to Durango along the Colorado Trail as part of his fundraising effort with the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLORADO STATE
durangotelegraph.com

So you want to be a local?

It was a zero-degree morning, and I was dressed in two down jackets, trying to fill the gas tank of my old yellow Jeep with frozen hands. My credit card kept getting declined. That was a past life, my first winter in the eastern Sierra, and I had not yet learned that credit card readers don’t work when it’s that cold.
Colorado Society
pagosasprings.com

Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters

NORWOOD, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Ladies Cast, Blast & Fling workshop for new hunters and fisherwomen Aug. 19-21 at the Jim Olterman Lone Cone State Wildlife Area south of Norwood. This program is for women brand new to hunting and fishing to learn the...
NORWOOD, CO
pagosasprings.com

No afternoon fishing…PERIOD!

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs. Temperatures in these...
DURANGO, CO
360durango.com

Top 10 Summer Hikes in Durango

There’s nothing better than summertime in Durango, Colorado! Whether you're most interested in exploring downtown mainstreet or finding the nearest lake or river to cool off in this summer to escape the heat, hitting the trails and exploring at least ONE of these awesome hikes is an absolute must. Even if you’re a hard-core hiker, or you just want to dip a toe into adventuring the Durango mountains surrounding our town, these top 10 hiking trails in Durango are all relatively moderate and easily conquered by anyone!
DURANGO, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Wildfire reported west of Durango Tuesday afternoon, La Plata County officials say

DURANGO, Colo. – A wildfire was reported Tuesday west of Durango, according to La Plata County officials. The wildfire – burning west of the Twin Buttes subdivision and west of County Road 206 – was reported at noon and is estimated to be between “one-half and one acre” in size burning on private land within Durango city limits, according to La Plata County public and governmental affairs manager Ted Holteen.
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Video: Farmington officer nearly pinned during traffic stop

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department has released video showing a suspected drunk driver nearly ramming his car into an officer leading the officer to open fire. Police say Ladarius Tinhorn was behind the wheel on June 23 when he sped the car toward Officer Waylon Wasson. Moments earlier, the officer tried to pull Tinhorn […]
FARMINGTON, NM

