Archuleta County, CO

Current COVID news: over 3000 for Archuleta

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 3 days ago

Keep an eye on the state data dashboard for...

pagosasprings.com

southplattesentinel.com

OPINION: Polis takes every opportunity to hurt rural Coloradans

As someone who spent my teenage years growing up in rural Colorado, I understand that Jared Polis’ disregard for non-metro areas isn’t just wrong and offensive – it’s destructive. Ask county commissioners from the Eastern Plains and they’ll tell you when Gov. Polis comes to their...
COLORADO STATE
dailyadvent.com

Meet Deven Meininger of The Durango Team

Featured Broker The Durango Team Deven Meininger of The Durango Team ABOUT Deven is very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about Durango and La Plata County real estate and, as your Broker, you’ll experience honest communication, integrity and respect, and years of marketing experience. Deven understands that buying and/or selling a home can be one...
DURANGO, CO
Santa Fe Reporter

CDC Shows COVID-19 Surge Across NM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to think about the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

Proposal to reintroduce gray wolves to state of Colorado

COLORADO — WildEarth Guardians along with several other conservation groups wrote an alternative proposal regarding wolf reintroduction to the state of Colorado. In February, Proposition 114 removed gray wolves from the endangered species list. It also required Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado by the end of […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis' no-show alienates rural Colorado — again

Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?. Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
COLORADO STATE
pagosasprings.com

No afternoon fishing…PERIOD!

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs. Temperatures in these...
DURANGO, CO
kuer.org

Responding to federal pressure, Upper Colorado River states seek to revive conservation program

States in the Upper Colorado River Basin are not ready to commit to federal water conservation targets but are seeking to revive a conservation program first launched in 2014. In a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, officials from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico say they are already dealing with water shortages due to ongoing dry conditions along the Colorado River, which serves as a drinking water source for 40 million people in the southwest. A reauthorization of the 2014 System Conservation Pilot Program is one prong of the states’ newly rolled out Five-Point Plan.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Advocates slam upper Colorado River basin states’ conservation plan

(Nevada News Service) Water conservation groups are speaking out against a plan from the states of New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah to divert less water from the Colorado River. Upper Basin states sent a letter this week to the federal Bureau of Reclamation laying out a five-point plan. Gary...
COLORADO STATE

