ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith is not concerned about the Dawgs’ defense. UGA coach Kirby Smart, has always rolled out elite defenses, but if Georgia’s defense was unstoppable in 2021 what happens now? Things have to get worse… right? Kirby said at SEC Media Days his program does not have a lack of talent on defense. But he acknowledges a lack of experience with several players who have not played much or at all.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO