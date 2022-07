Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO