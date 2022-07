Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 185 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A freshman, McFerson has all four seasons of eligibility remaining. Depth Chart: McFerson will have to prove himself in the very first preseason practices. Notre Dame brought in Harvard transfer Jon Sot, a walk-on now, to have some experience at the punter position after Jay Bramblett transferred to LSU, and then Irish soccer goalie Bryan Dowd took part in spring practices to add any springtime depth at the position. Dowd will have plenty of obligations to his primary sport in the fall, so McFerson’s competition will be Sot.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO