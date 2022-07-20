ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

By Johnny Thrash
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taco Fest 2022, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Summer Storytime, Summerfest '22, live music, comedy, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for...

106.3 The Buzz

Did You Hear About a New Wichita Falls Drive In? Sadly It Is On Hold

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO! I was so excited about this. So last night I was sent a story about a Wichita Falls Drive In Movie Theater opening and I could not believe it. Going to a drive in movie during the summer is without a doubt one of my favorite things to do. I have regularly talked about going to the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In in Chickasha. My only problem is having to drive an hour or more to get to those places.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2nd Annual Taco Fest returns to Bud Daniel Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to head downtown for some of the best tacos in town! The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting its Second Annual Taco Fest. Last year, the festival was created in response to a negative comment about Wichita Falls’ Hispanic community, and this year, they plan for it to be […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Toddler representing Texoma in International Girl Pageant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest little girl came into the News Channel 6 studio on Thursday, and we just have to share her with y’all!. Jayde Bradford is almost two years old, and will be representing Texoma at the International Girl Pageant in Florida in the week of July 25. While some might say she’s a little young to be a beauty queen, International Girl Pageant’s Regional Director Ashley Miller pointed to the benefits of the event.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

I Spotted This Big Cicada Killer Wasp Here in Wichita Falls

That’s one scary-looking bug right there. So, I was out for a jog on Wednesday morning when I noticed that big ol’ thing on the sidewalk. Ordinarily, I would keep my distance from any sort of flying bug that looks like it could inflict some serious pain on me, but it was pretty clear that it was deceased, so I snapped a couple of pics.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Popular meat market to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular supermarket in Wichita Falls is closing and many community members are not happy about it. La Michoacana is a large specialty store that carries many products derived from Hispanic and Latin countries. The store provides customers with food and ingredients that may be hard to come by anywhere else […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Beto O’Rourke to visit three Texoma cities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make stops in three cities in the KFDX/KJTL viewing area over the next several days. The Democratic opponent to incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will host town halls in Quanah and Wichita Falls on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as well as Bowie on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Monarch Migration Will Happen Soon

While you probably wouldn't notice while staying in city limits, the monarch butterfly migration is one of the coolest things to sweep through Oklahoma each year. Hailing from North-Central Oklahoma, I had never noticed it before moving to South Texas fresh out of school. Back in 2004, I had been...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Texas HHS hosts hiring event in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An agency with the goal of helping people access food, health care and cash assistance services held a two day hiring event this week. The Texas Health and Human Services commission is looking to fill multiple positions in Wichita Falls and across Texas. Employees in these positions will help those receiving assistance from Medicaid, SNAP and TANF.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

HOMES of OLNEY with Clifton Key

Contact Clifton Key (940.564.2979) for changes or corrections. Dr. McKinney (1886-1968) acquired this lot twice in the early 1920s, and during his second ownership he constructed a dwelling on the lot in 1927. In the Oil Boom days, everyone became a dealer in lots as housing was scarce. Dr. McKinney and his wife Ruby came to Olney in 1912, and their longtime home in Olney was at 401 W. Main St., which they built in 1917. The McKinneys were the parents of three boys, with two of them being twins. Olney’s proximity to Archer City when the children were in high school gave the two communities a bond because the children will mingle, and the twin Calton married the Cowan heir from Archer City. Dr. McKinney was on the Olney Independent School District board of trustees for 18 years and on the board of Olney Hamilton Hospital from the death of Dr. Hamilton in 1933 until Dr. McKinney’s retirement in 1965.
OLNEY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Donations for Firefighters Battling Wildfires in Texoma Today

If you would like to thank the crews that have been battling the wildfires throughout Texoma, here is something very simple you can do this afternoon. If you were not in the area of the wildfires yesterday afternoon, you could definitely see the smoke throughout Wichita Falls. With the high heat and dry conditions the past few weeks a wildfire can quickly spread in our neck of the woods. Several crews helped stop that blaze from spreading even more than it did.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF family’s blessing box helps community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 followed up with a Wichita Falls mom and son who decided to build a blessing box on the lawn of their home which has been helping the community for about four months now. Rachel Farleigh said it was all the idea of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We all know that putting diesel in a gas car is sure to end with trouble, but hundreds of residents took to Facebook this week saying they unknowingly did just that when they filled up at a gas station in Wichita Falls. They said they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
