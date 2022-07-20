What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Contact Clifton Key (940.564.2979) for changes or corrections. Dr. McKinney (1886-1968) acquired this lot twice in the early 1920s, and during his second ownership he constructed a dwelling on the lot in 1927. In the Oil Boom days, everyone became a dealer in lots as housing was scarce. Dr. McKinney and his wife Ruby came to Olney in 1912, and their longtime home in Olney was at 401 W. Main St., which they built in 1917. The McKinneys were the parents of three boys, with two of them being twins. Olney’s proximity to Archer City when the children were in high school gave the two communities a bond because the children will mingle, and the twin Calton married the Cowan heir from Archer City. Dr. McKinney was on the Olney Independent School District board of trustees for 18 years and on the board of Olney Hamilton Hospital from the death of Dr. Hamilton in 1933 until Dr. McKinney’s retirement in 1965.

