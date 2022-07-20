Habitat for Humanity of Evansville asking for water donations

When I was in the 3rd grade, I had to get my tonsils removed and guess where I had my surgery? Somewhere in that building that's featured in the photo above. Yes! I spent a night at Mercy Hospital post-op. I vividly remember waking up from my surgery and my throat feeling really tight and raw. I also remember how quickly I realized that eating the Mercy Hospital pudding and popsicles made it feel 1000x better. I also remember getting a huge envelope of handmade cards from my classmates at Thruston Elementary. Mrs. Hayden's entire class sent me "Get Well Soon" wishes. I thought that was awesome and, honestly, my mom still has those cards in storage. She sent me a photo of them.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO