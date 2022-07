A different Jimbo Fisher took the podium in Atlanta for SEC Media Days versus the one in a presser during spring. On May 19, Coach Fisher fired back at Nick Saban of Alabama for comments he made about Texas A&M “buying every player in its 2022 recruiting class.” Fisher responded by calling Saban a ‘narcissist’ and his comments ‘despicable.’ He went as far as to ask reporters to dig into Saban’s past and how he handles his assistants. Saban uses criticism to better himself, but Fisher walked back everything he said about Saban on Thursday. He appeared to be angry in May, but Fisher said ‘he’s good with Saban’ now.

