Santa Cruz County, AZ

Local residents feel the financial, emotional toll of inflation

Eastern Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the prices of gas, produce, clothing and even a morning cup of coffee continues to rise, local residents are feeling the stress and making difficult adjustments. Some say they've removed meats and brand name pantry items from their grocery lists, or refrained from buying toys for their children. Others have...

www.easternprogress.com

KOLD-TV

Meet Old Tucson’s new general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson recently welcomed its new general manager ahead of its reopening this fall. Kristine “Kiki” Keefner has years of experience working in the hospitality and services industry, having worked at major brands like Mastro’s Restaurants and eegee’s. She has an expansive operational history working with businesses and nonprofits in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Colorado.
TUCSON, AZ
City
Rio Rico, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
County
Santa Cruz County, AZ
KOLD-TV

Local pawn shop seeing increase in customers as inflation hits 9.1%

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High gas and grocery prices combined with 9.1% inflation has people everywhere looking to make some quick cash just to make ends meet. In Southern Arizona, people are flocking to pawn shops known for giving cash on the spot. Mark Hachtel, Owner of Casa...
BUSINESS
azpm.org

Two-thirds of Arizona has high COVID transmission rates

A container holds several vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a distribution event at Tucson Medical Center on Jan. 15, 2021. The weekly report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ten of Arizona's 15 counties are now classified as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community. This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving. Rhonda Jo Murphy...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
kclu.org

When it rains in the desert, it pours. Why not capture all that water?

With the Western United States stuck in a 22-year drought, some residents of Tucson, Ariz., have a secret to surviving in the desert. They’re harvesting rainwater. Evaristo Ramirez Barajas is one of them. Despite the sweltering desert heat, his yard is shaded with mesquite trees, creosote and cacti. “It’s...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wastewater being used to estimate BA-5 cases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s clear now that the BA-5 coronavirus variant is dominate in Pima County, now making up 80% of the new cases. But how many cases remains unclear. “In the last couple of weeks there’s been an uptick,” said Ian Pepper, an epidemiologist at...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

The Rumor Mill – The Chief’s Desk

This week, we dispel a rumor. Normally, I wouldn’t engage, however, according to some of our union officials, they’re hearing a lot of this on the floor, and apparently, it’s the talk of many in the Tucson area. Rumor: Chief Freitag is leaving CAFMA to take the...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Two Bicyclists Injured in Collision on North La Canada Drive [Tucson, AZ]

Woman and Man Hurt in Bicycle Accident on West Tangerine Road. The incident took place at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road on July 2nd. According to authorities, an 82-year-old woman was riding an electric bike with her husband when a pickup-truck struck them for unknown reasons.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucsonan featured on USPS Mariachi Forever stamp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Steve Carrillo is featured on a new United States Postal Service Mariachi Forever stamp. Mayor Regina Romero praised the honor on a Facebook post, writing "Because of Steve's passion for #mariachi the Tucson International Mariachi Conference was born. Muchas Felicidades, Steve!" Carrillo and his...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ

