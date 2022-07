Whether or not you're running the Bix 7, you'll have plenty of opportunities to party in Davenport that weekend. We're only a mere few weeks away from the Bix 7 of 2022 and there will be plenty o' opportunities to get your festival on the last weekend in July. Multiple block parties in downtown Davenport are already on the docket. These parties will replace the traditional Street Fest, according to the Downtown Davenport Partnership. There will be free parking at the downtown parking ramps after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. More details are to be released later but here's what parties will be going on:

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO