Saint Cloud, MN

Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of...

96.7 The River

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

District 742 Accepts Historic Donation

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
96.7 The River

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

New Attractions Announced for the Minnesota State Fair

We wrap up our summer in Minnesota with 12 days of non-stop fun at the Minnesota State Fair, and no matter how many times you have attended the event there is always something new to see and do. This year there are over 50 new vendors that will be selling everything from food to clothing to home goods. There are new rides to ride, new competitions to see, new shows being put on, and so much more. Here is a small taste of some of the new things that will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year:
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

These are the Two Worst Parking Lots to Navigate in St. Cloud [OPINION]

There are two parking lots in the St. Cloud area I do my best to avoid, but still find myself in on a bi-weekly basis. My problem isn't with the structure of the parking lots, for the most part, they are perfectly fine, its the drivers that are in them. And obviously, I like the business that these lots are attached to, otherwise, I wouldn't have such strong feelings from being there so often.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Purchase State Fair Discount Tickets in St. Cloud for a Limited Time

The Great Minnesota Get Together is one thing that a lot of people from not just Minnesota, but from the 5 state area look forward to every year. The last few years have been different simply because of the pandemic. Last year the fair went on like usual, but attendance was down a bit and there were about 150 vendors that pulled out of the fair and were not replaced.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
Politics
96.7 The River

Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Sinks to 1.8%

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has sunk to another new historic low. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 1.8 percent in June, which is a new record low since it has been tracked in 1976. Meanwhile, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Veterans Crisis Line is Transitioning

As of July 16th the Veterans Crisis Line and Suicide Prevention Line went to an additional phone number. Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jinae Plumhoff and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON for our Voices for Veterans program on WJON. Plumhoff says the additional line is "988". She says it has been added to give an easier to remember number to utilize. Plumhoff says for veterans they should dial 988 and then press 1 to be routed to those specific responders.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 800 block of 11th Street South just before 11:00 Tuesday night. Police say the suspect or suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy. She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Veterans Reminded to Call 988

ST. CLOUD -- Last weekend, every phone system in America activated 988 as an emergency mental health number. Now, veterans are now asked to use 988 to access the Veterans Crisis Line. While the old Veterans Crisis Line number will still connect veterans to mental health services, officials say dialing...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

