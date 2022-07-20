ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community centers act as cooling stations in Doña Ana County

By KRWG
krwg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoña Ana County, NM- As temperatures climb above 100, five community centers will be open to the public during each center's normal business hours. Residents are welcome to come in to cool off from the heat. The five community centers are:. Radium Springs, 12060 Lindbeck Road – (575)...

www.krwg.org

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
las-cruces.org

Doña Ana County is ready for 988

Doña Ana County, NM- On Saturday, July 16, new three digit 988 went live and the behavioral health community in Doña Ana County is ready. Anyone experiencing mental health-related distress-whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress can reach compassionate, accessible care. 988 is also available to those worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

Grant County (Stacker.com) As the newest and more transmissible variant of Omicron surges across the state, Grant County has has risen as the county with the highest number of infections. According to a report by Stacker, the county had 511 new cases per 100k in the past week (138 new...
krwg.org

New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes. The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and...
krwg.org

Michelle Adames CEO of Jardin de los Niños discusses the mission of the organization

KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders with local nonprofits to learn more about their organizations. Centennial High School student Rima Joukhadar with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Michelle Adames with Jardin de los Niños to learn more about how the organization serves the community. Joukhadar produced this series for KRWG Public Media.
ladailypost.com

No Limit For New Mexico SNAP Participants To Double Up On Produce

SANTA FE — New Mexico Farmers Market Association (NMFMA) announces that more than $2.5 million in food incentive dollars are available this year for grocery food shoppers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, to buy New Mexico grown fruits and vegetables through the Double Up Food Bucks program.
KVIA

2 dead, 1 missing in flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Two people died and another person was reported missing from flash flooding in a stretch of northern New Mexico that had been ravaged this past spring by wildfire. Tim Nix, chief of the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department, said the two bodies were discovered...
LAS VEGAS, NM
News Break
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees storms through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple of storms are passing through southeast New Mexico this morning, bringing a quick heavy downpour and lightning. These will end during the morning commute. It is a warm morning in central and southern NM, ahead of another hot day. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the 80s, 90s and low […]
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti Is Walking a Fine Line on the Abortion Issue

Mark Ronchetti is running for governor this November, much to the chagrin of man pro-choice voters. At first glance, it seemed that the man's stance on abortion was surprisingly moderate compared to many republicans': he stated that he would support abortions up to fifteen weeks, in cases involving rape or incest, and in instances where the procedure had to be performed to save the mother's life.
ladailypost.com

Bear Canyon Dam Project Groundbreaking July 27

Bear Canyon Dam project groundbreaking is July 27. Courtesy.NMGF. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish invites the public to join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales for the initiation of the Bear Canyon Dam Project Groundbreaking in Grant County. Bear Canyon Dam was constructed from...
KRQE News 13

20 schools picked as ‘Innovation Zones’ to improve school experience

New Mexico (KRQE) – Twenty New Mexico high schools are about to be transformed in order to better equip students and to improve the general high school experience. The schools will be given between $150,000 to $750,000 to re-imagine the school experience. These high schools will be known as “Innovation Zones,” and are seeking to improve academic success rates by implementing new techniques to make school more exciting for young adults.
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: La Familia Grower’s Market in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Familia Grower’s Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents.
Santa Fe Reporter

CDC Shows COVID-19 Surge Across NM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
pagosasprings.com

No afternoon fishing…PERIOD!

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs. Temperatures in these...
errorsofenchantment.com

Media story acknowledges New Mexico workforce participation problem

The Rio Grande Foundation has constantly “banged the drum” over the years that one of New Mexico’s fundamental issues is its abysmal rate of workforce participation (see chart below). The state consistently lags the region and most of the nation in this metric although it ALSO has had the highest unemployment rate in the nation for 7 months running (see below).
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - Texas gubernatorial race tightens and more

Las Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council looks for ways to lessen property tax burden. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
KLST/KSAN

4-yr-old girl missing in CA, might be in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Your help is needed helping locate 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman. She could have been taken to Las Cruces, New Mexico or Reno, Nevada. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Billie lives in New Mexico and was visiting a relative in Porterville, CA. She...
