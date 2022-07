LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Jami Cook has resigned as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. In Secretary Cook’s resignation letter to Governor Hutchinson, she states she will step down after battling multiple health issues. She states she will be following her doctor’s advice to “slow down” and focus on her health.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO