Click here to read the full article. The Marvel Animated Multiverse expanded with new looks at “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” “Marvel Zombies” and “What If…?” Season 2 at San Diego Comic Con on Friday. “What If…?” Season 2 will arrive in early 2023 and already has a third season ordered. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will come in 2024, and a “Sophomore Year” follow-up is on the way. “Marvel Zombies” will also land in 2024. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will follow the early days of Peter Parker learning to become the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Stills from the series, which was described as “bringing the heart and...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO