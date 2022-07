Make your next walk around your neighborhood an adventure with art on the go. Residents in Fort Worth will be able to download an app and experience art in an innovative way. “Neighborhood Leap” by Amphibian Stage is an app-based augmented reality art walking trail that explores the creativity, energy, and possibilities of the South Main Village neighborhood “in the next dimension” through newly commissioned works of visual art, music, movement, and storytelling, as well as a celebration of the public art that was already there.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO