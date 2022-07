Malika Andrews has quietly become one of the most prominent NBA broadcasters around. For a myriad of reasons, her popularity has grown exponentially over the past year. Because of that, when she has an issue with a particular team or organization – fans take notice. And that is precisely what happened this week when she absolutely went off on the New York Knicks over their handling of the media at a recent Jalen Brunson event.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO