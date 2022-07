We're trending towards the start of Texas A&M's fall camp and Gigem 247 gives you some inside info on three Aggies....defensive linemen Shemar Turner and Tunmise Adeleye as well as wideout Evan Stewart.....who are expected to be impact players for the program in 2022 and beyond. Turner and Adeleye are replacing defenders headed to the NFL and Stewart already moved into the starting lineup during spring football as an early enrollee. However, the trio are expected to be more than just plug and play guys...they're expected to be upgrades to their predecessors by the end of 2022 and here's some reasons why that should be the case.

