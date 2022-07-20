ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Idaho Have the Most Affordable Tax on Gas?

By Chris
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After what feels like a lifetime, the people of Boise can now get gas for their vehicles for (get this) under $5 a gallon. While that's still expensive, it's somewhat of a relief from the $5.20/gallon most of us were seeing just a week ago. But how...

