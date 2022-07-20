ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

YSS unveils plans, name for new nature-based youth recovery campus

Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYSS shared the designs for its new youth recovery campus that will be located south of Ames and announced the facility’s name: Ember. “Ember symbolizes a small glowing fragment of a fire that can be...

businessrecord.com

WHO 13

Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

ChildServe to expand Ames facility, double capacity

ChildServe has announced to its donors the launch of an $8 million expansion project that will double the size of its Ames facility and enable it to serve twice the number of children on the Ames campus within the next five years. “Research shows that roughly one in 54 children...
AMES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Iowa State Fair butter cow sculptor to give lessons on how to sculpt with butter

One of the most popular exhibits at the Iowa State Fair is the iconic butter cow. Now the Des Moines Public Library is offering patrons the opportunity to try their hand at the art of sculpting with butter. The library is offering two sessions on Thursday, July 28, where participants can learn from butter cow sculptor Sarah Pratt. According to information on the library’s website, there will be two classes offered, one from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. and another from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both sessions will be at the East Side Library on Hubbell Avenue. It’s open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Each participant will receive their own stick of butter to sculpt. Afterward, they can take their art home with them or give it to Pratt to be mixed in with this year’s fair exhibit. Space is limited and registration will close at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Pratt became the fifth sculptor of the butter cow and other figures in 2006 after Norma “Duffy” Lyon retired. Lyon died in 2011. The butter cow was first introduced to the Iowa State Fair in 1911. This year’s State Fair is scheduled to run Aug. 11-21. Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Fair.
DES MOINES, IA
City
Ames, IA
City
Cambridge, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County Schools AD is a Greene County Native

The Greene County School District has a familiar face as its new activities director. Dave Wright grew up on a farm north of Scranton and is a 1991 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate. He graduated from Buena Vista University and he most recently worked at the Bellevue School District where for the past 11 years he was the district’s AD as well as a teacher and seven years prior to that was a teacher and a coach. He talks about why he wanted to come back home to be the new AD of the Greene County School District.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Scanlan family makes historic gift to UI College of Education

The University of Iowa College of Education has announced the largest gift in its 175-year history, $15 million from the Scanlan Family Foundation. The gift will rename the Iowa Center for School Mental Health to the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, pending approval from the Board of Regents, and expand mental health services for schools and veterans in Iowa and across the country in collaboration with the Belin-Blank Center.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

2022 Women of Influence Honoree: Dr. Hayley Harvey

Hayley Harvey was 7 years old when her mom came home one day in a taxi, climbed the stairs up to the family’s Detroit apartment and, without saying a word, went to her bedroom to lie down — something she never did in the middle of the day. “Your mom had all her teeth out today,” Harvey’s dad told her.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny dedicates new pedestrian bridge, celebrates with bike ride

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny dedicated its newest pedestrian bridge on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The new bridge is at the Gateway of Trails. It connects the High Trestle Trail that runs through a handful of central Iowa communities to the Oralabor Gateway and Gay Lea Wilson Trails in Ankeny.
ANKENY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Jones to depart Harkin Institute Sept. 30

Joseph Jones will conclude his tenure as executive director of the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement at the end of September. He has led the institute since August 2016 and is its first full-time executive director. During Jones’ six years with the institute, he has overseen efforts that include the construction of the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center on Drake’s campus, advancements in the institute’s four focus areas, the growth of the Harkin International Disability Employment Summit, and the expansion of opportunities for Drake students to learn about public policy and have work experiences in Des Moines and Washington, D.C. “It has been an honor to lead the Institute through this tremendous growth period,” Jones said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside many of the nation’s foremost thinkers and advocates for people with disabilities, labor and employment, wellness and nutrition, and retirement security, including the many talented individuals at the Institute. We have created a globally recognized organization where individuals from all backgrounds, abilities, and expertise have a seat at the table and the opportunity to affect change. I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for issues of social justice and equity within the communities I choose to serve.” He told the Business Record in an email that he will “pivot to thinking about what comes next” after his tenure at the institute ends. The Forty Under 40 Alumnus of the Year profile of Jones is on the.
DES MOINES, IA
beckersspine.com

Iowa hospital gets hip, knee replacement certification

UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa, became the first hospital in the state to get DNV hip and knee replacement certification, The Messenger News reported July 22. DNV hip and knee replacement certification is earned based on guidelines from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. It...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Carson King Foundation donates $25K to MercyOne NICU for Panda Warmer Bed

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

2022 Women of Influence Honoree: Jessica Rowe

Jessica Rowe thanks her mother and grandmother for instilling in her the sense of independence and adventure she believes has been instrumental in her love of travel and art. “It was incredibly empowering, that sense of independence growing up,” she said. “My mother and grandmother were role models of that.”
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

2022 Women of Influence Honoree: Trudy Holman Hurd

When you’re working on a community project with Trudy Holman Hurd, expect questions — challenging questions, say people who know her well. “She listens for process, partners and outcome,” wrote Pat Boddy in her nomination for the award. Boddy worked with Holman Hurd on the recent successful revitalization and expansion of the Robert D. Ray Asian Garden and Chinese Pavilion on the northeast side of downtown.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Neighborhood shopping center in Clive sold for $5.3 million

Creekside Clive LLC, located in Clive, paid MCR Investments IV LLC $5.3 million for property at 9900 Swanson Blvd. in Clive, Polk County real estate records show. The 7.1-acre parcel includes a 47,836-square-foot neighborhood shopping center built in 2000. The property is valued at $2 million. The transaction was recorded July 15.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Farmers Market Moves Locations During Fair

With the Warren County Fair beginning next week, the Indianola Farmers Market normally held on the fairgrounds will change locations beginning this Saturday. The market will now be located in the Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, July 23rd and 30th from 8am to noon, and Wednesday, July 27th from 2 to 6pm. The Indianola Farmers Market offers local produce, crafts, meat, and flowers among many other items. Find more information below.
INDIANOLA, IA

