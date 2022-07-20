ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

WashU Expert: Primary voting is ‘civic duty’

wustl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 2, voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington will vote in their states’ primary elections. Thirteen more states will hold primary elections through August and September. In many districts where the general election isn’t competitive, the outcomes of these primary elections likely will decide who...

source.wustl.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Saint Louis, MO Elections
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Greitens
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washu#Early Voting#Election Local#Primary Election#Voting Bloc#Arts Sciences#Washington University
Washington Examiner

Ensuring that only citizens vote in US elections

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight why election integrity laws are necessary to guarantee a free and fair election.]. The latest politically motivated lawsuit — filed against Arizona by the Biden Justice Department over the state’s new law attempting to verify the citizenship of registered voters — demonstrates the importance of a bill just introduced by Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., HR 8223 , that would stop that lawsuit in its tracks.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

The Constitution gives us a road map to restoring trust in our elections

State legislatures need to reassert their constitutional authority over elections — and that means state legislators need to take the time to understand the central role they play in managing federal elections. The Constitution makes it very clear that state legislatures are intended to oversee federal elections within their...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy