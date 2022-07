Two people are arrested for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports a deputy stopped Kendall Stark of Eldon last Tuesday as he was driving through Tipton. Both Stark and his passenger, Kyra Hankey, of Russellville, are currently on supervised probation for narcotics offenses. The deputy obtained a search warrant and found meth inside the vehicle, as well as on Hankey.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO