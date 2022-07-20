ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

French prospect Sidy Cissoko to play for G League Ignite next season

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7EPj_0gmQNMoI00
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sidy Cissoko, a 6-foot-8 forward from France, has signed a contract to play with the NBA G League Ignite, becoming the first European-born prospect to join the program.

Cissoko played last season with Iraurgi Saski Baloia in the second division of the Spanish Basketball League on loan from Saski Baskonia. He averaged 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33 games on 41.9% shooting from the field during his first professional season.

The 18-year-old most recently competed in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. He recorded three points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the World Select Team on April 8.

Prior to playing in Spain, Cissoko represented France at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers, averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 steals in five games. He is also expected to compete in the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship in Turkey from July 30-Aug. 7.

Cissoko is highly touted for his ability on both ends of the floor. He has demonstrated good court vision at times and has shown flashes on defense given his length and athleticism. He is still a bit raw but has the tools in place to develop into a good player.

He is the fourth player to commit to the Ignite for their third season, joining Scoot Henderson, Leonard Miller and Efe Abogidi. Cissoko is projected by some to be a first-round pick next year and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of several recent draftees from the program.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He should fit right in with that young core': NBA scout Michael VandeGarde on Keegan Murray

It seems like everyone has nothing but positive things to say about former Iowa Hawkeye and now No. 4 overall draft pick Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings. Why not, right? After all, Murray just ironed down the NBA 2K23 Summer League’s Most Valuable Player award. In his four games in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Murray also shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers 2024 five-star point guard

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Hoop Summit#French#The Nba G League Ignite#European#The World Select Team#Fiba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Erling Haaland’s first Man City goal came at Lambeau Field

Erling Haaland’s first on-field appearance in a Manchester City shirt saw him score his first goal since his £85.5m transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Wasting no time as Man City faced Bayern Munich in a friendly Saturday, Haaland dove in to tap a Jack Grealish pass past Manuel Neuer just 12 minutes into his first appearance with the English champions. The friendly, played at the American soccer cathedral that is Lambeau Field, was delayed due to lightning, and in fact began a second, lengthier lightning delay immediately after Haaland’s goal as storms moved through the area. It marks the first-ever goal scored at the venue, as the NFL stadium has never actually hosted soccer before. Check out Haaland’s first-ever Man City goal ERLING HAALAND DEBUT GOAL! 🔥 Man City 1-0 Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/LzZiEfkiLU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 23, 2022 RelatedIt's official: Erling Haaland has completed his Man City transferManchester City reach agreement with Dortmund over Erling Haaland transfer
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
G League
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These players have the weekend off at the 2022 3M Open

Cameron Champ looked to be toast. The defending 3M Open champion opened with 75 and was 6 over through 26 holes. The odds weren’t in his favor to play the weekend this time. But the 27-year-old Northern California native refused to quit. He snagged a birdie at No. 18, his 27th hole of the tournament, before catching fire on the final nine holes. He closed with four birdies on his final five holes, including a 21-foot birdie putt at No. 9 to shoot 68, which secured him weekend plans in the Twin Cities.
BLAINE, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida quarterback target reclassifies to 2024 class

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators offered Davi Belfort, an in-state quarterback out of the class of 2025, in June following an impressive camp performance. At the time, Belfort was the lone rising sophomore to pick up an offer from the orange and blue despite the team not having a signal caller committed for either of the two preceding classes.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Britt joins Stanford basketball staff

It has been announced that former Tar Heel Nate Britt has signed on to join the Stanford Men’s Basketball staff. He will work under head coach Jerod Haase who played under Roy Williams at Kansas. Hasse and Williams often times scheduled games against each other to help the programs out. The 28-year-old spent his time in Carolina blue threads from 2013 to 2017, a part of the team that won the National Championship his senior year. Britt will work as the Director of Player Development, helping the next wave of collegiate athletes improve their game. The 6-foot-1 guard mainly had a role off the bench, averaging 17.5 minutes per game and scoring an average of 5.1 points and 2.0 assisst per game. Britt, mainly known for his defense, had two lockdown games in 2016 where he had five steals each. The most memorable game of his career came in 2015, when he helped lead UNC to a 93-83 victory over Syracuse with 17 points and going 4 for 5 behind the arch. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star UNC basketball target named standout

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are out evaluating prospects for future recruiting classes, hoping to get an eye on some top talent in the country. This week, the staff is in Augusta, Georgia to watch the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event. And they are keeping tabs on a four-star forward in the 2024 class. Pittsboro, North Carolina nativeDrake Powell recently received an offer from the Tar Heels and now they are watching him closely. Per DuShawn London of 247Sports, the Tar Heels had two assistants watching Powell at the Peach Jam. He was also one of London’s standouts from the...
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy