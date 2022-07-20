1-on-1: NC State coach Dave Doeren 'not a fan' of conference realignment

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal reported this week that a Wake County brewpub is ready to expand with a new concept. Norse Brewing Company, which opened in downtown Wake Forest in 2019 with its Nordic-themed décor and craft beer offerings, has purchased a building in downtown Zebulon at 120 N. Arendell Avenue which will house the first location of Norse Brewing Company Longhouse. They envision growing that concept to 10 locations throughout the Triangle. In addition, the Wake Forest location will enjoy an expansion of their kitchen and an addition of a traditional beer garden outside as well as more tank capacity. Visit Norse here.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO