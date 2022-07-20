ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1-on-1: NC State coach Dave Doeren 'not a fan' of conference realignment

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a 1-on-1 interview at the ACC Kickoff,...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
WRAL News

Millbrook WR Nathan Leacock commits to Tennessee

Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School wide receiver Nathan Leacock announced his college commitment on Friday afternoon during a press conference at the school. Leacock will play college football at Tennessee. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Leacock is rated a three-star wide receiver and ranked the No. 18 overall...
RALEIGH, NC
Dave Doeren
WRAL News

Bulls roll tides 6-3

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (49-42) picked up a 6-3 win against the Norfolk Tides (44-47) in their series opener Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit. The Tides struck first in the opening frame as 2B Jordan Westburg connected on an RBI...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Wake Forest brewpub is expanding (July 22, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal reported this week that a Wake County brewpub is ready to expand with a new concept. Norse Brewing Company, which opened in downtown Wake Forest in 2019 with its Nordic-themed décor and craft beer offerings, has purchased a building in downtown Zebulon at 120 N. Arendell Avenue which will house the first location of Norse Brewing Company Longhouse. They envision growing that concept to 10 locations throughout the Triangle. In addition, the Wake Forest location will enjoy an expansion of their kitchen and an addition of a traditional beer garden outside as well as more tank capacity. Visit Norse here.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Durham man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man’s impulse buy of a lottery ticket led to him winning a million dollars. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified Kenneth Larsen as the latest big winner in the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game. “I really just decided to get it...
DURHAM, NC
#Nc State#Flux#The Wolfpack#American Football#College Football
WRAL News

Pullen Park, areas of Western Boulevard without power

Raleigh, N.C. — Pullen Park was without electricity Friday afternoon and people were being encouraged to leave the park, according to park officials. Families and their children were unable to ride the amusement park rides due to the power outage. City officials said they were looking into heat being...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Downed limb knocks out power to Pullen Park, part of Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Pullen Park was without electricity Friday afternoon, and people were being encouraged to leave the park, according to park officials. Families and their children were unable to ride the amusement park rides due to the power outage. City officials initially thought the outage was caused by...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

