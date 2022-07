One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO