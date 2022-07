(SPRINGFIELD) With the most contagious version of COVID-19 yet spreading across Illinois and the country, it appears Americans have decided to carry on with their daily lives. While indoor masking is now rare and there’s no talk of any mandates being considered, nearly half, 44 percent, of those in a recent Patch survey, say they refuse to wear a face mask and nothing will change their mind. As a result, the IDPH says it is more focused on treatment and not so much on test counts. As of yesterday, the new BA.5 variant was estimated to make up more than 80 percent of new cases in Illinois and throughout the United States.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO