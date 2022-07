Dennis Fornelli has filed the proper paperwork to appear on the November General Election ballot as an Independent candidate for Starke County Sheriff. Fornelli was taken off the May Primary Election ballot following a challenge of his candidacy as a Republican candidate for sheriff. According to the challenge, Fornelli had not voted in two Primary Elections as a Republican. After testimony was given, the Starke County Election Board voted, by majority, to remove him from the ballot. He appealed the decision in a hearing before La Porte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos who upheld the decision of the Starke County Election Board.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO