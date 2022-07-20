ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Giants finally gave us a reason to watch the Giants: perfect Lawrence Taylor throwbacks

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3Css_0gmQCnGk00

2022 will not be a good season for the New York Giants.

New head coach Brian Daboll inherited a mess left behind from a series of failed regimes that won 22 games the last five seasons. His quarterback, Daniel Jones, is in the final year of his rookie contract. The lasting image he threatens to leave behind is an uncanny ability to trip over his own feet like a newborn giraffe. Running back Saquon Barkley, drafted ahead of players like Josh Allen, Denzel Ward and Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018, has been unable to stay healthy, leaving the New York rushing attack stuck in slow motion each of the past two seasons.

That leaves 2022 as a reckoning — a chance for Daboll to parse his roster and figure out who stays and who is merely the means to providing a top five draft pick next spring. There aren’t going to be many football reasons to watch the Giants this fall.

Fortunately for the franchise, the team will at least look good while being trampled on RedZone. That’s because the Giants have brought back one of the NFL’s best throwback uniforms for ’22.

New York’s 1980s throwbacks aren’t just a nod to the team’s glory days; they’re a damn near perfect uniform. From a perfect blue-white-red color scheme to the paired stripes to the underlined “GIANTS” on the helmet, everything works. The team even got Lawrence Taylor for the unveiling hype video.

That means the Giants have started their 2022 season with a rare win. The question now is whether Barkley and Jones can play anything like their predecessors, or if they’ll merely look great in defeat.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State player, 4-star recruit, joins MLFB team

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and it has already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Perfect Blue#American Football#Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith bemoans his insultingly low Madden rating

The player ratings for this year’s version of Madden are out, and some folks are not too happy about it. Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs went on a brief Twitter rant earlier this week about only getting an 84 overall rating despite playing his position as well as anyone over the last two and a half years. Tight end Noah Fant also seemed peeved at getting an 82 overall.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released Cowboys OT La'el Collins missing start of Bengals training camp

The Dallas Cowboys angered a large subset of their fanbase with the decisions over the offseason. Some of that was not bringing in outside free agents but most of the disdain came from the departures from the roster. The Cowboys lost four of 22 starters. No one really bats an eye to Connor Williams leaving in free agency to work with the Miami Dolphins, but the loss of DE Randy Gregory, trade of WR Amari Cooper and release of right tackle La’el Collins angered them the most.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report names 'no-brainer' move for Ravens that should happen right now

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their wide receiver room change a bit during the 2022 offseason, specifically with the trade of wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. The team also saw both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin move on, leaving plenty of young players to compete for catches at the position that include Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Field Yates appears to be leaning Jalen Hurts over Tua Tagovailoa to silence noise in 2022

Entering the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove to his team, coaches and front office, and it’s not much of a secret. The idea that this is a make-or-break season for Tagovailoa is a bit cliche at this point, but it’s also true. He’s been given a ton of weapons, an improved offensive line and an offensive-minded head coach who brings a system that’s made to take pressure off of the quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy