ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Biden to announce climate actions at ex-coal plant in Mass.

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7BY3_0gmQBppB00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce new actions on climate change that he can take on his own just days after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year.

Biden is to unveil the latest efforts during a visit on Wednesday to a former coal–fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency.

Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry as well as efforts to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a White House official.

But the actions that Biden announces on Wednesday will not include a national emergency declaration to address the climate crisis — something that has been sought by activists and Democratic lawmakers after Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., last week scuttled talks on a legislative package.

White House officials have said the option remains under consideration. Press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre on Tuesday declined to outline a timetable for a decision aside from saying no such order would be issued this week.

Gina McCarthy, Biden’s climate adviser, said the president is not “shying away” from treating climate as an emergency. She told CNN on Wednesday that he will be announcing a series of actions “over the next few weeks”to address the threat.

Sen. Ed Markey, D–Mass., said he was “confident that the president is ultimately ready to do whatever it takes in order to deal with this crisis.”

“I think that he’s made that clear in his statement last Friday, and I think coming to Massachusetts is a further articulation of that goal,” Markey told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden has come under considerable pressure to issue an emergency declaration on climate, which would allow him to redirect federal resources to bolster renewable energy programs that would help accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Jean–Pierre declined to detail internal deliberations on such a declaration, which would be similar to the one issued by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border when lawmakers refused to allocate money for that effort.

Biden pledged last week to take significant executive actions on climate after monthslong discussions between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D–N.Y., came to a standstill. The West Virginia senator cited stubbornly high inflation as the reason for his hesitation.

For now, Manchin has said he will only agree to a legislative package that shores up subsidies to help people buy insurance under the 2010 health care law as well as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices that will ultimately lower the cost of pharmaceuticals for consumers.

The White House has indicated it wants Congress to take that deal, and the president will address the climate issue on his own.

“I’m going to use every power I have as president to continue to fulfill my pledge to move toward dealing with global warming,” Biden told reporters over the weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the talks between Schumer and Manchin were derailed.

Biden on Wednesday will be visiting the former Brayton Point power plant, which closed in 2017 after burning coal for more than five decades. The plant will now become an offshore wind manufacturing site.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Supreme Court won’t let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court’s order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5–4 with conservative...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Offshore Wind#Global Warming#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#White House
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce EPA Funding

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three grants, totaling $1,074,383, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “These investments will help...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Four Constitutional Amendments to be Considered by WV Voters in the General Election

During the General Election this fall, voters in West Virginia will consider four separate and distinct amendments to the state’s Constitution. During their regular session earlier this year, the West Virginia legislature passed resolutions asking voters to consider each proposal. The legislature agreed to place the proposed amendments on the General Election ballot where voter participation is usually highest.
ELECTIONS
Lootpress

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lootpress

Miller Op-Ed: West Virginia Can’t Afford a New Small Business Tax

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Miller today penned an op-ed for the Huntington Herald Dispatch titled, “West Virginia Can’t Afford a New Small Business Tax.”. West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation, and record high gas prices. Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This is concerning, but not surprising. Traveling around my district, I hear from small business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open and the lights on. They’re angry that failed policies mean they can’t find workers and they’re disturbed that President Biden’s Washington is giving them nothing but problems.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

NRGRDA Convenes July 21 Meeting to Discuss New River Gorge Infrastructure, Seeking Solutions and Funding to Address Critical Priorities

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) convened a. Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the meeting to discuss infrastructure priorities throughout the communities adjacent to the nation’s newest national park was driven by the availability of Adam Ortiz, Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region III. “Mr. Ortiz’s visit to Summers County offered a ripe opportunity to convene key stakeholders to delve into barriers to implementation of infrastructure projects and explore reworking existing tools so that the unprecedented amount of infrastructure funding is more easily accessed.”
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy