When are they going to make 127 completely limited access like a real highway all way from the 75 split to Jackson. I know this is a decades long project and I remember when you had to drive through St. Johns to get to the Bridge and most of 127 is now limited access and either 75 or 70, but let's finish the job. Who wants to drive through Hee-Haw and see Junior Samples selling used cars at the Uncle John's Cider Mill. At least it's 65, but the cross traffic and lack of exits makes this part of 127 too cornpone.

SAINT JOHNS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO