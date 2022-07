Bluestacks 5 is an android emulator for Windows. It lets you install and run android apps and games on your Windows computer. It brings an Android Operating System to Windows computers. If you have an APK file, you can also install it on your system by using the Bluestacks 5. All the Android games or apps you install remain available on the Home Screen of Bluestacks 5. In addition to this, it also creates a Desktop shortcut for Android apps and games. On your Windows 11/10 computer, if you want to uninstall an app or a game, you can do this via the Control Panel or Windows 11/10 Settings. But the games or apps you install via Bluestacks 5 are not shown in the Control Panel and the Settings app. In this article, we will explain how to uninstall a game or an app in Bluestacks 5.

