Dane County Fair, July 21-24, Alliant Energy Center: Free concerts and family fun are happening all weekend long at the Dane County Fair. The fair kicks off Thursday with Hometown Heroes Day, and a Madison Roller Derby exhibition game (6 p.m., in the Coliseum). Friday is Kids Day at the Fair featuring free activities, games and the Kiddie Farm. The fair will partner with Second Harvest Foodbank and its Adopt a Dairy Cow program on Saturday. Sunday is Family Day, with the main stage coordinated by La Movida radio and featuring music by Los Fugitivos, Carlos Catalán y Los Príncipes del Amor, La Septima Alianza and others. Find the full schedule at danecountyfair.com.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO