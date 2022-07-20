ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: SEC media days schedule for Billy Napier and players

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
The big day is finally here for Florida football as Billy Napier, along with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige and Ventrell Miller, get set to take the stage at this year’s SEC media days held in Atlanta, Georgia. The Gators have an entire afternoon packed with engagements, many of which can be followed by the fans at home.

This will be the first time Florida’s new head coach steps into the midsummer fray that has historically brought plenty of entertainment to the table. It is unlikely the former Ragin’ Cajun will make many waves in the pool but he certainly will look to make his mark heading into his first season at the helm of a Power Five school

Below are the schedules for the head coach and his players. Please keep in mind that only the main stage and ESPN segments will be televised, and all times are after noon in EDT.

Billy Napier

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

1:00-1:30 — Main stage (on SEC network)

1:35-1:50 — Electronic Media

1:50-2:05 — ESPN/SECN Social

2:05-2:15 — Sirius XM

2:15-2:30 — Marty & McGee

3:00-3:15 — Network Set (SEC Network)

3:20-3:30 — CBS1

3:30-3:40 — CBS2

3:40-3:50 — CBS Digital

3:50-4:00 — SEC Radio

4:05-4:20 — SEC Social

Anthony Richardson

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

1:00-1:10 — CBS 1

1:10-1:20 — CBS 2

1:20-1:30 — SEC Social

1:30-1:40 — SEC Radio

1:40-1:50 — CBS Digital

1:55-2:15 — Main stage

2:20-2:30 — Electronic Media

2:30-2:45 — ESPN/SECN Social

2:45-2:55 — Sirius XM

2:55-3:10 — ESPN

Richard Gouraige

UAA Communications/Tim Casey

1:00-1:15 — ESPN/SECN Social

1:15-1:25 — Electronic Media

1:25-1:35 — Sirius XM

1:35-1:50 — ESPN

1:55-2:15 — Main

2:20-2:30 — CBS 1

2:30-2:40 — CBS 2

2:40-2:50 — CBS Digital

2:50-3:00 — SEC Radio

3:00-3:10 — SEC Social

Ventrell Miller

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

1:00-1:10 — Electronic Media

1:10-1:20 — Sirius XM

1:20-1:35 — ESPN

1:35-1:50 — ESPN / SECN Social

1:55-2:15 — Main

2:20-2:30 — Electronic Media

2:30-2:45 — ESPN/ESPN Social

2:45-2:55 — Sirius XM

2:55-3:10 — ESPN

