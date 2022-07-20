ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former Jayhawk Christian Braun ribs new Nuggets teammate Colin Gillespie about Final Four win

By Matt Tait
KU Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kansas guard Christian Braun was solid in his debut with the Denver Nuggets’ Summer League team earlier this month after being selected by the team with the No. 21 overall pick in June’s NBA draft. In addition to showing off his all-around game and the always-on...

www2.kusports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota United unbeaten in 6, beats Dynamo 2-1 on Hlongwane goal

HOUSTON — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal, and Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to six by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on on Saturday night.Hlongwane' scored in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.Minnesota has five wins and a draw since a 2-1 defeat at Miami on June 25.United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.The Dynamo's (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafà Picault.The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy