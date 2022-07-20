Former Jayhawk Christian Braun ribs new Nuggets teammate Colin Gillespie about Final Four win
By Matt Tait
KU Sports
3 days ago
Former Kansas guard Christian Braun was solid in his debut with the Denver Nuggets’ Summer League team earlier this month after being selected by the team with the No. 21 overall pick in June’s NBA draft. In addition to showing off his all-around game and the always-on...
The Donovan Mitchell saga might be coming to an end shortly, as the Utah Jazz keep working to find him a new home while getting a big haul in return. A couple of weeks after they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are working to get a deal done for their other star, Mitchell.
DeMarcus Cousins is one of those players who appeared to be ready to have a successful career, but injuries did him wrong, making him a shell of what he used to be. Before De'Aaron Fox, the center was considered the next big thing for the Sacramento Kings, but things never worked in their favor.
HOUSTON — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal, and Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to six by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on on Saturday night.Hlongwane' scored in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.Minnesota has five wins and a draw since a 2-1 defeat at Miami on June 25.United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.The Dynamo's (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafà Picault.The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.
Comments / 0