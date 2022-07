RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — An osprey has the Black Hills Raptor Center asking people to clean up their fishing holes. The male osprey, raising a chick at Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City, got his foot entangled in fishing gear earlier this spring. Executive Director Maggie Engler says the bird is most likely fighting off an infection, but until he is on the ground and no longer able to fly there’s nothing they can do. Zoomed in photos show the fishing line is cutting into the foot. Engler encourages organizing a group, heading to a local fishing spot, and picking up the trash.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO