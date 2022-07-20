ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Registration Open For Crook County's Kindergarten Jump Start

By KBND News
kbnd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINEVILLE, OR -- It may be the heart of summer, but school will be back in session before we know it. "Kindergarten Jump Start" kicks off the first week of August for families in Crook County School District. The annual mini-school event is...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

COVID Rise Could Impact Summer School Programs

REDMOND, OR -- Local summer school programs are grappling with the current rise in COVID-19 and the higher rate of spread due to the BA.5 sub-variant. State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger says the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Education recommends what they call layered mitigation strategies, "We’ve worked with schools to increase ventilation in settings; they have funds available to them and many have done that either through systemic changes or through portable filtration systems. Vaccinations are required for staff and adults in these settings and we encourage vaccination of students in these settings."
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bird Flu Cancels Poultry Exhibit At Deschutes Co. Fair

BEND, OR -- Oregon’s ninth case of bird flu was found this week in Deschutes County. The flock of 40 ducks and chickens is north of the previous incidents, pushing the Dept. of Agriculture's quarantine area to include southern Redmond and the fairgrounds. "The Deschutes County Fair will not have poultry at the fair this year," State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz tells KBND News. The fair begins August third, which is within the two-week qurantine surveillance window.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Plans Improvements For Permit System

BEND, OR -- Construction contractors are frustrated with the time it takes the city of Bend to approve permits for everything from new construction to a small home remodel. Bend City Manager Eric King says he and the city Council know it’s an issue. "It’s difficult," he tells KBND News, "Volume is higher than it’s ever been, right now; a lot of construction going on. We’re catching up, we’re hiring staff. We went through a software implementation a couple of years ago. I think we’re past that, so that’s the good news." But, he says, some of the slowdown falls on applicants, "Right now, we’ve got a lot of issues with our queue, where folks will submit something, then they’re stuck in a review cycle. So, there’s some work we need to do with our development community to really improve the quality of their applications so we can process them faster."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

State Searches For Missing Bend Siblings

BEND, OR -- Oregon's Department of Human Serices issued the following missing persons alert:. Nova Millsap, age 13-months, and Artimay Millsap, age 7-weeks, went missing with their father, Charles Millsap and their mother, Kayla Spills (aka: Kayla Millsap) from Bend on July 7. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Nova and Artimay may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crook County, OR
Government
Prineville, OR
Education
Prineville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
kbnd.com

Weekend Balloon Events Prompt Warnings For Pet Owners

BEND, OR -- This weekend's Balloons Over Bend event will put on a colorful display, but certain elements may frighten animals. The unknown sight of a low flying balloon and its shadow can scare any animal. The unpredictable landings may bring a balloon near a backyard. The sound of the hot air balloons filling with air may frighten pets.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

City Council Agrees On Framework For Camping Code Development

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors took the first step, Wednesday, in its plan to create an unsanctioned camping code, including time, place and manner regulations. At the Council meeting, they agreed to a public engagement plan they believe will provide more opportunities to hear directly from the public. The city's Joshua Romero told Council that city staff will work up a draft for the code in August, "Later in the month, we’d hold a hybrid community education open house with Q&A opportunity for community members to really help the community understand the legal framework we’re working in to develop a code like this. Then, in September, once there is a draft code available, there will be an opportunity for community feedback."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Driver Cited For Crashing Into Power Pole

BEND, OR -- A Bend woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and causing a Wednesday afternoon crash in Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Baker and Apache roads at about 2:20 p.m. The initial report was a vehicle had crashed into a power pole and the vehicle was on fire.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy