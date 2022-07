The county Department of Public Works will take another look at adding bicycle lanes into a road project underway on a portion of a major corridor in Hilo. Interim county Department of Public Works Director Steven Pause appeared Tuesday, July 19, before the Hawaiʻi County Council Committee on Public Works and Mass Transit to give an update on the Waiānuenue Avenue rehabilitation project. He also addressed criticisms that the project doesn’t include bicycle lanes and other multi-modal transportation features and that the department isn’t following county initiatives to ensure road projects are safe for all users, not just motorists.

