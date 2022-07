Johnny and Baby are returning to the big screen in Duluth as 'Dirty Dancing' celebrates its 35th anniversary. Released in the summer of 1987, 'Dirty Dancing' starred Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey as the vacationing Frances "Baby" Houseman, the movie not only went on to become a classic, but it came with one of the most iconic soundtracks in movie history which included several hits, including the banger '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and that won an OSCAR for Best Original Song. And of course, it had the iconic line, "Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner".

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO