LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, we look back to the middle of the block of the south side of East Central Avenue in Downtown La Follette. Circus Grocery, operated by Taylor Claiborne, Jr., is the Balloff Greenway today or what we call the breeze way from Central to the city parking lot. Woodsons Grocery, operated by R.L. “Pop” Woodson, is now Derreck’s Place Pawn Shop. Then Peoples Department Store, operated by Owen Parks, is part of Derreck’s today.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO