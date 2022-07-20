ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, TN

Helena Loraine Moore, 31, Spring City

By News Department
 3 days ago

Helena Loraine Moore, age 31, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born July 1, 1991, in Harriman, Tennessee, and was of the...

Amy Renee Riddle, Rockwood

Ms. Amy Renee Riddle, age 41, of Rockwood, TN passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She fought the demon of addiction for many years and it finally won. She is proceeded in death by her mother: Teresa Clawson; Kaysen’s dad: Danny Shadden; maternal grandmother: Mary Treadway; and fraternal grandparents: Charles and Erma Clawson. Amy is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
Louis Ray Anderson, Rockwood

Mr. Louis Ray Anderson, age 73 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 9th, 1948, in Sewanee, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest Anderson Sr & Cecilla Love. He is survived by:. Wife: Carol Poland Anderson.
ROCKWOOD, TN
James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, 93, Oak Ridge

James “Jim” Marshall Campbell, age 93, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee peacefully passed away on July 15th, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 2, 1928, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Ida Watson and Carlos Clinton Campbell Sr. His father was instrumental in achieving National Park status for the Great Smoky Mountains, an achievement for which Jim was particularly proud. Jim graduated from Knoxville Central High School in 1946. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed at the San Francisco Port of Embarkment, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
OAK RIDGE, TN
William Thomas Thacker Jr, Clinton

William Thomas Thacker Jr., 86 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Tom was born on October 15, 1935, and was proudly raised on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He retired from Martin Marietta – Y-12 after 25 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. In his earlier years, Tom was president of the Boys & Girls Club in Oliver Springs. He was a Past Master of Nova Caesarea Harmony Masonic Lodge in Ohio, and a member of Shriners International. Tom enjoyed the mountains and beach trips with family and friends. He was a “jack of all trades”. Tom was legendary when it came to telling jokes, pulling pranks, and cutting up with people every chance he got.
CLINTON, TN
MEDIC CEO DECKER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Knoxville, Tenn. – Dr. James L. (Jim) Decker has announced his intentions to retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer of MEDIC Regional Blood Center, effective April 30, 2023, coinciding with the end of MEDIC’s current fiscal year. This announcement was made at the quarterly meeting of the MEDIC Board of Directors on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, Clinton

Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, age 69, of Clinton, TN, left this world on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Mary was the baby of the McKamey family and was a loving wife to David Brooks Sr for over 50 years. Together, they had 2 biological children David Brooks Jr (Anna) and Beverly Baird, (Alex); several adopted children: Rebecca, Joshua, Amy, Shawn, Lucy, Michael, Al, and Carson; and countless children they fostered over the years that still think of them as family. They had a total of 17 grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Benjamin, Zackary, Jade, Khloe, Connor, Tyler, Blake, Kaleb, Logan, Cody, Nevaeh, Lanna, Ja’kobe, Isaiah, and Bryson; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ariel and Alice. Mary owned a local daycare for many years in Clinton and helped to raise many “daycare children” that she also considered her own along with several nieces and nephews.
CLINTON, TN
Breaking News: 3-Dead, 1 Injured in Multi vehicle accident in Claxton

Tyler Mayes of the Anderson County Sheriff’s department sent this announcement about the accident. Our agency was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community. Three individuals, in the same vehicle, were confirmed dead at the scene. One patient, in the other vehicle, was airlifted to UT Hospital and is in serious condition.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
David L. Nelson, 55

David L. Nelson, age 55, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was a 1986 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He was known for his love of animals and greatly delighting friends and family every year with his lavish displays of Christmas lights. David had many friends who he greatly enjoyed spending time with.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Clinton and Area Receives over 6 inches of Rain in Overnight Storms

An intense storm with thousands of lightning strikes and several inches of rain over portions of Anderson and Knox County’s resulted in several roads being closed earlier this morning. Some homes had to evacuated, and damage to tents at the Anderson County Fairgrounds. The storm setup over Anderson County and didn’t move dumping over 6 inches of rain on the area. Many tents at the fair could not sustain all the weight upon them from the water and collapsed from the weight. Debris along many rural and state roads were noticed and even some closed during the early morning hours into the early afternoon.
CLINTON, TN
Glenn Allen Healey, 93

Glenn Allen Healey age 93, passed away on July 15, 2022, and was born on March 22nd, 1929, to the late Geneva and Albert Healey. Glenn was a very successful businessman with several companies in the railroad industry. He always gave a lot of the credit of his success to the individuals that worked for him. He was also known for his humor and would never let a chance go by to tell a joke or two.
CLINTON, TN
Pantex and Y-12 receive excellence awards for safety, infrastructure, and operations

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— Safety, infrastructure, and operations are the heartbeat of a manufacturing facility. The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA’s) Office of Safety, Infrastructure, and Operations (NA-50) recently awarded the 2021 NA-50 Excellence Awards to teams that helped keep production moving at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex.
OAK RIDGE, TN

