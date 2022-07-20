Helena Loraine Moore, 31, Spring City

Mary Etta McKamey Brooks, age 69, of Clinton, TN, left this world on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Mary was the baby of the McKamey family and was a loving wife to David Brooks Sr for over 50 years. Together, they had 2 biological children David Brooks Jr (Anna) and Beverly Baird, (Alex); several adopted children: Rebecca, Joshua, Amy, Shawn, Lucy, Michael, Al, and Carson; and countless children they fostered over the years that still think of them as family. They had a total of 17 grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Benjamin, Zackary, Jade, Khloe, Connor, Tyler, Blake, Kaleb, Logan, Cody, Nevaeh, Lanna, Ja’kobe, Isaiah, and Bryson; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ariel and Alice. Mary owned a local daycare for many years in Clinton and helped to raise many “daycare children” that she also considered her own along with several nieces and nephews.
