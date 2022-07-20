ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday, July 20, 2022: Cramer says the rally is on so buy this stock now

By Alison Conklin
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Cramer and Jeff Marks talk about the cheapest stock in their...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
